IPOB: Abia Court To Hear Nnamdi Kanu’s N5bn Suit Against FG November 2

The Abia State High Court has fixed November 2 for the hearing of fundamental rights suit filed by leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, made this known in a press statement titled, ‘Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Fundamental Rights suit to be heard on 2nd November, 2021’, on Thursday.

The lawyer had, on August 27, 2021, filed the case, demanding that the Federal Government return the secessionist to Kenya where he was “abducted”.

He also demanded N5 billion from the government over alleged gross violation of Kanu’s fundamental rights. At the last hearing of this matter on September 21, 2021, the vacation judge had made a ruling transferring the case to the Chief Judge of Abia State High Court for assignment.

The statement read, “For the information of the general public, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Fundamental Rights suit pending before the High Court of Abia State has been assigned and set down for hearing on 2nd November, 2021.

“On this date, the Nigerian government and its Attorney-General will be expected to move their extant application for extension of time to file their defense to the suit and my opposition to the application.



https://punchng.com/breaking-ipob-court-to-hear-nnamdi-kanus-n5bn-suit-against-fg-november-2/

