IPOB said the sit-at-home would be a show of support for Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a statement issued on Sunday by Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesperson, the group also asked Igbo businessmen and women outside the south-east to shut down their businesses in support of Kanu.

“Following our earlier declaration of one month lockdown of Biafra land should the Nigeria Government fail to bring our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the court on October 21,” the statement reads.

“We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), request our brothers and sisters in Oduduwa Republic and Middle Belt including Igbo and Biafra businessmen and women, traders, who is doing business outside Biafra land to shut down his or her business for us to demonstrate our resolve for the emergence of our new nation Biafra and support for our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU and others who are facing similar fate with us to join us in sympathy protest.

“All lovers of Biafra including Christian communities in the north and other parts of Nigeria, who receive unnecessary humiliation, intimidation and killings from Fulani terrorists, bandits and murderous herdsmen should understand that time has come for all victims of Fulani impunity and atrocities to unite together for resistance.

“We advise all oppressed people in Nigeria to be prepared for the one month sit-at-home if the federal government of Nigeria and the Department of State Services, DSS fail to produce Nnamdi Kanu in court on the next court adjourned date.

https://www.thecable.ng/ipob-asks-south-west-middle-belt-to-join-one-month-sit-at-home/amp

