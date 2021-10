Set ablaze by unknown gun men at Nnewi Anambra state

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynqxF0TIEGY

Joe Igbokwe: “IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. lam sure they raised down the my house giving the jerrycans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV. To God be the glory . lam still alive. My Study is my greatest regret.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...