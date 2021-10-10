Is Heavy Makeup Bad For Christians?

So, I was scrolling through my Facebook newsfeed when I came in contact with this post below by a friend. I thought it’s wise to share it here.

“Women v. HEAVY Makeup.

*Good Evening all and welcome to Part 1 of this program, we’ve kicked off and I wouldn’t hesitate to thank you all, you deserve the accolades. Keep engaging, give your opinions, and don’t relegate yourself from learning and putting what you read into practice though, I will try to make this post brief, for those that don’t like reading long posts. �*

So, I will say God created our female folks to be extremely and exquisitely beautiful, like who doesn’t like a good thing? Probably, none I think.

Low self-esteem is bad and one can downgrade oneself due to alleged stereotypes and discrimination, this topic I’m writing on has and will always remain a controversial one in our contemporary society.

So, I ask again, what will make a beautiful female dress up, upon all the prettiness and the assets, will still go-ahead to use HEAVY poster color (“Abi na crayon" on her face that it becomes obvious and throw people like me into oblivion regarding the reason for the act.

You might say it isn’t wrong or it adds to one’s exquisiteness, or probably with the cliche “guys like it that way” wait, who are you deceiving? � And who’s giving the impression, like ” where did you get the Inspirations from? I wonder…

It is said “numbers don’t lie” if it does, check the scoreboard”, to my knowledge, most guys despise “HEAVY Makeup, and that’s what most Ladies don’t know” ask 10 guys out on the issue and get back to me if you doubt.

*Let me share a little experience*

So, I went for my matriculation ceremony, met my acquaintances, Colleagues cum friends, no big deal. Guess what? � Two Colleagues first passed me by, paused, and said “hello”, I swear this man couldn’t recognize who was talking, I just pretended I knew who was behind the poster color stuff and moved �.

Along the line, I met with a guyman friend, we discussed as we cruised around on leg, we met another female colleague posing for a picture, she waved this time, the guy was quick enough to recognize who’s behind the mask, I just stared hard and harder, pondering on “who’s that?” At a point, I asked the guy who was waving and smiling, he answered “our Colleague”.

“Wahala dey o�” I was like “which our colleague again that I can’t recognize, the girl heard it clearly and laughed, till now, I still don’t know who was that, I’ve exonerated myself abeg �.

Makeup isn’t bad, it didn’t start today quite alright. For Muslims, I don’t know the utmost portion in the Quran that talks about that. Someone can help later in the comment section.

For Christians, in Exodus Chapter 32 vs 1, down. Let me emphasize verse 2, “And Aaron said unto them, Break off the golden earrings, which are in the ears of your wives, of your sons, and of your daughters, and bring them unto me.”

We can now see via the aforementioned verse that ornaments and probably makeup didn’t start today, and no one objects to that, it’s a renowned phenomenon.

Personally, I like someone looking good, I mean good �, makeup isn’t the Palaver, the issue is posing with poster color and long nails and be looking like the devil’s reincarnate. You’re beautiful, can’t you do the needful artifice on your facials without deception? Oh yes, possessing a face that’s not your own is public deceit and deception, let my lawyers charge you to court �. Where’s a counsel there? Your attention is needed here.

Solemnly, you’re made in the image of God, read Genesis 1 v. 26, sister does God possess two faces on different days? “E weak me.”

Personally and from my perspective, do makeup, but make it light and not heavy, if you insist, fix the shortest of all nails, I’ll admire you that way and others too will.

I can recommend a way if you want, you can try straightening the brows, then you use lip gloss or stick that isn’t other than the usual One’s, you plait a fine hair, viz. attachment whatsoever, and use shiny hair oil on it, you can also use face powder, trust me they’ll admire you die, not poster colors. Haaa, when did I become a makeup artist? �

Concluding, You’re beautiful for who you’re, don’t let low self-esteem or peer pressure drag you to what we can’t fathom, You’re a Christian and should dress like one.

What you can’t wear to a job interview or wear to sit before your pastor, albeit some church denominations have compromised this, however, don’t wear it.

Hitherto, you’re beautiful and we know �.

Do makeup, I’m not saying don’t take care of yourself because you want to be a hypocrite assistant Jesus.�

Please, all I’m saying, am I right or wrong? � Please just place your suggestions on the comment box, let’s discuss, I can’t wait to hear views and attacks �� Don’t worry, I’m coming for the males as well.

Also, share for others to learn, Thank You.

