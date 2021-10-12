Is It Okay To Call A Company Regarding Employment?

I did an interview at the beginning of this week and I was called by the HR on Thursday that the company will be employing me, he asked if I would be available for resumption on Monday, and he was told yes.

He then said I would get a proper employment mail from them, which I have not gotten from Thursday till today, tomorow is Sunday and Monday is almost here.

Should I place a call back to the HR probably tomorow afternoon, if I don’t hear from them or should I just keep expecting and move on if I end up not getting the mail?

I’m really skeptical on calling him because of our mentality in this country.

Please house, what’s your suggestion on this?

