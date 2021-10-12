‘Is It Okay To Tell A Yahoo Boy Disturbing Me That I Have Vaginal Infection?’

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

There’s this yahoo boy that has been disturbing me to go to his hotel room. He’s a course mate. God knows how many times I’ve turned him down. I’m tired. So I want to tell him I have a vaginal infection that could be sexually transmitted.
Is it okay to tell him this?
Is this lie going to bite me back somehow?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: