‘Is It Okay To Tell A Yahoo Boy Disturbing Me That I Have Vaginal Infection?’

There’s this yahoo boy that has been disturbing me to go to his hotel room. He’s a course mate. God knows how many times I’ve turned him down. I’m tired. So I want to tell him I have a vaginal infection that could be sexually transmitted.

Is it okay to tell him this?

Is this lie going to bite me back somehow?

