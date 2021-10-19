Is It Safe To Uninstall Google Play Services?

I want to know if it is safe to delete Google play services. The app keeps running in my background and using 40% of my ram.

I can’t optimize or force stop it because apparently infinix made it untouchable

I’ve used Adb command to uninstall phone master, YouTube go, as well as other useless & pathetic follow-come apps

The reason why I haven’t done the same with Google play services is because some claim all Google apps are linked to it. Will Google Chrome, playstore, Gmail and other relevant Google apps work without it?

Tnx in advance

