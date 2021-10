Messi gives Mbappé a penalty when he’s on a hat trick, and fighting for the Ballon d’Or in PSG 3-2 home win against RB Leipzig tonight.

This is not the first time, Messi has passed on such opportunities to his team mates

Messi handed 30 penalties over to his

teammates, 8 of which would have allowed him to complete a hattrick:

-Neymar (11)

-Suarez (9)

-Eto’o (3)

-Griezmann (3)

-Coutinho (2)

-Ibrahimovic (1)

-Mbappe (1)

Could Messi be the most selfless player in History?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...