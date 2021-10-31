Is This How Generational Curses Begin?

Let me put it this way,

A young man had a qurrel with his old man and out of anoyance he beats his Dad and now the Father laid a curse on him that his kids will beat him(the young man) the same way he dealt with his Dad.

Now the young man grew old and one day he had an issue with his son and his son beat him up the same way he did his own Dad due to the curse laid on him by his Dad. And he in turn might have forgotten about the curse his father laid on him, now my question is what happens if he in turn lays a curse on his own son?

Will the curse come to pass knowing very well that his own son dealt with him the same way he dealt with his own Dad?

Pls I need contributions and opinions on this.

