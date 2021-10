Please I got a mail from front Knox outsourcing limited.. If u have any experience with them pls share. This is the mail below

Good day,

Congratulations on your application with Fort Knox Outsourcing limited on the job opportunity with our client – Bigibet.

You have been scheduled to attend an Online Training via google meet as detailed below:

Training Date – Monday – 11th October, 2021

Time: 10am – 2pm

Please are they genuine or GNLD?

