Is your employer underpaying you?

Do you think your unfair boss is carting away the millions and just giving you peanuts to survive?

More than 80% of the industrial actions in places of work is due to Poor wages, Lack of fringe benefits, absence of promotional opportunities, faulty incentive schemes, dissatisfaction with job evaluation and performance appraisal methods are other economic causes of poor industrial relations.

You will always see staff grumbling about how they are underpaid and overused by their employers

As an employee, there are three things that should be of utmost concern to you

(1) Your job security

(2) Your Value in the company

(3) Your perceived worth to the company

Questions To evaluate your job security

1. How does my company make money?

2. Why did they employ me?

3. Can I grow my career in this company?

To rate your value to the company, ask:

1. How valuable is my work to the running of the company?

2. How many functions depend on me to run?

3. How dispensable am I here (Can I be easily replaced)?

Your worth in company

1. How much of my efforts contributes directly to success and flow of income to the company?

2. If I leave today, will it affect the flow of income to the company?

Answer this correctly and you’ll get the best leverage on how to ask for a pay raise rather than just making unreasonable demands.

Stop Begging for a pay Raise, Do this Instead!

If you really trust your guts, instead of asking for a pay raise which puts you at the mercy of your boss, get into the sales area.

That way you can earn commissions, rates and bonuses from your employer.

See a clear illustration, Titi (not real name), works as an administrative secretary and her job role is to prepare the property documents and transmit to customer.

Titi has worked with the company for 3 years. Her start salary was 60k and now it’s 80k

but she was grumbling when a much younger marketer was employed in less than 4 months with a start salary of 350k, official car and other juicy bonuses.

This is what she didn’t know…. In the eyes of the employer, it’s contribution to the revenue bucket and not Duration that matters.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...