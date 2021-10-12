Israeli Content Creator & Activist Shares Eri Festival Moments Online (Pics)

Top Israeli Content Creator And Activist Shares Eri Festival Moments Online
Top Israeli Content Creator and Human Rights Activist Hananya Naftali has shared some photos from the Eri Festival.
He wrote,
The Igbo descendants of Israel are celebrating the Eri Festival.
It is an Ancient Igbo festival celebrated by Ezeora Kings at Obu-Gad in Enugwu Aguleri.
This remarkable festival has been observed from the ancient times in memory of Eri’s journey and subsequent settlement in Igboland. This ancient tradition is magnificent.