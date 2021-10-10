‘It Took 5 Minutes For A Fully Equipped Ambulance To Arrive My Home In SA’ (Pix)

Charles Awuzie: Religion in Nigeria Feasts On Poverty And Lack Of Functional Systems In The Country (Photo)

Charles Awuzie, a Nigerian Cyber security expert based in South Africa has stated that religion in Nigeria thrives on poverty and lack of functional systems in Nigeria, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to his Facebook page, he compared the health service he got in South Africa to what is obtainable in Nigeria.

“At 1am, my temperature hit the roof…

I struggled to walk…

An Emergency paramedical team showed up in 5 minutes. Checked my vitals and confirmed that everything is fine. They monitored me and in 30 minutes, the temperature went down.

Besides the thigh muscle pain, I feel better now.

Some deaths in Nigeria are caused by poverty and a poor Healthcare system. I have faith in the South African Healthcare system – although their approach can be more experimental than curative sometimes.

Here’s the thing … It took 5 minutes for a fully equipped ambulance to arrive in my home – 5 minutes.

With a functional health care system, you won’t have to call prophets in the midnight when you feel sick – you will phone an emergency medical team.

Religion in Nigeria feasts on the poverty and lack of functional systems in the country.

The day we fix Nigeria, prayer contractors will lose their job.

Thank God for medical science – Tinubu and Buhari jets into London because they know that a functional Healthcare system can keep you alive than the prayers of their religious leaders.

It’s 2:30am now and I need to get some rest.

Maranatha.”

https://www.facebook.com/100000090018585/posts/4839793462700273/?app=fbl

