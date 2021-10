Actress Iyabo Ojo storms Court for commencement of Baba Ijesha’s rape case. She stands outside the court room in an attempt to find out find out is going on inside. She definitely means those words when she said she will fight the battle to the finish line.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtmGP8v6EfU

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...