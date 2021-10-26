JAMB Stops Varsities, Others From Running Distance Learning

Universities and other tertiary institutions running degree programmes can no longer admit candidates on their sandwich, distance learning, part-time and other programmes directly, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said.

The board also said it had cancelled the regularisation of “backdoor admissions” conducted by higher institutions, going forward.

It directed that said henceforth, all admissions into various programmes in tertiary institutions must be processed through JAMB, warning institutions not to flout the new rule.

JAMB announced the new advisory in its weekly news bulletin released yesterday in Abuja by its Head of Media and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

“The JAMB would no longer condone any illegal/ irregular admission by any institution,” the board warned.

The bulletin reads: “The advisory further made it clear that the new hardline position taken by the board was informed by the quantum of applications received from candidates for condoning illegal admissions, popularly known by candidates as ‘Regularisation’.

“…Such ignoble acts would no longer be tolerated by the board.

“The advisory further reiterated that all applications for admissions to first degree, National Diploma (ND), National Innovation Diploma and the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) into full-time, Distance Learning, part-time, outreach, sandwich, among others, must be processed only through the JAMB.

“Consequently, institutions which are still involved in advertising or selling ‘application forms’ for admissions into the programmes listed above were advised to desist forthwith.

“The advisory, therefore, enjoined institutions to advise their candidates to apply to them through the JAMB, adding that duplication of application forms is also not allowed.

“On the other hand, candidates are to ensure that any admission issued to them by any institution is routed through the board, even before considering to accept such offers.

“The advisory stated that the board would not succumb to pressure from any quarter to clear any candidate for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or other essential needs if he/she had accepted any admission from any institution which did not follow laid-down regulations, as emphasised above.

“The JAMB and the three regulatory agencies: the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) will ensure that all tertiary institutions comply with this policy directive.

“Other professional regulatory agencies are also expected to play critical roles in sanitising the process. In the same vein, the board restated the need to streamline academic standards and maintained that the duration of all Non-full time studies must be maintained as approved by the regulatory agencies.”



https://thenationonlineng.net/jamb-stops-varsities-others-from-running-distance-learning-part-time-programmes/amp/

