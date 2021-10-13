“James Nwafor Is Not Charles Soludo’s CSO” – Soludo Media Office

DISCLAIMER!

Our attention has been drawn to a misleading tweet on Twitter wherein it was alleged that one Mr James Nwafor is the Chief Security Officer of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

This allegation is untrue and quite mischievous. We therefore call on our teeming supporters to disregard the fake news, as the opposition is doing all that is possible to discredit the intimidating support base of Soludo.

In the same vein, we urge the law enforcement agencies to track these purveyors of misinformation and fake news bearer(s) and bring them to justice in order to safeguard our democracy and Society.

Mazi Ejimofor Opara

For: Soludo Media office



https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=5100565049958073&set=a.289528477728445

