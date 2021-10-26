Job Seeker Who Asked Questions About Zidora Reportedly Arrested

See thread here — https://www.nairaland.com/6818664/zidora-travels-job-interview-tomorrow

This morning, the young girl who was to attend the job training in Lagos just called me that her younger sister has been picked up by the Police.

This story is about to escalate. Calling on Twitter influencers on Nairaland to hop on this to get fair Justice for her.

If they want to use Police to intimidate the young girl, then all we have is social media.

You can see the previous thread and see that the said company was never put in a bad light. The thread was created because of the level of suspicion raised by their invitation and it was only natural for me to warn people before we have another story that touches case.

I will keep updating here.

