John Okafor ‘Mr Ibu’ Celebrates His 61st Birthday Today (Photo)

Nollywood comic actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor professionally know as Mr Ibu has clocked 61 today, Sunday 17th October, 2021, WonderTV Media reports.

The actor posted a video with the caption “Happy 61 Birthday To Me” on his social media page.

In the one minute twenty-four seconds video, the actor thanked God for sparing his life.

He stated that his mon lived 91 years and he wish to live up to 100 years.

The actor also wished everyone good age, good luck in their businesses and wonderful friends that would be materials to them.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rWMXwFbSbU

Happy 61 birthday to me



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CVH1CGGDvYi/?utm_medium=copy_link

