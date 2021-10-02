Joining Your People To Call For Secession Is Wrong – Ganduje Tells Colleagues

TheKanoStategovernor, ina speech to mark Nigeria@61 said that Nigeria is a unit­ed and indivisible country and that our constitution has taken care of Nigeria’s unity.

Ganduje explained that “secession was not the way out of the current challenges afflicting the nation. Instead, I recommend dialogue as a cru­cial option for addressing such problems.”

He stressed that “The recent problem between northern governors and southern gov­ernors as I earlier mentioned is unfortunate. Because a situa­tion whereby governors of one regions peak uncomplimentary language to their colleagues in the other region is not civilised at all. There is no civilisation at all in that.”

Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje posited that “if you think power shift will bring your votes to win elections, you have not offended the constitution. If you think you can retain leadership of this country forever and winelection, the constitution is not offended. So I thought this issue should be left to political parties to resolve. Not we as governors to have two opposing groups.”



