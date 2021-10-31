Joyous Man Dances Uncontrollably In Church (Photo, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

A video of shared online captured the moment a joyous man danced uncontrollably in church, IgbereTV reports.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVqjuX6r_Tj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fjtf2fpg-Ko

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: