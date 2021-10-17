Jurgen Klopp Insists Mohammed Salah Is Better Than Ronaldo & Messi

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday’s 5-0 win over Watford.

After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.

Klopp was in no mood for dampening down the praise afforded to Salah, calling him the best player in the world.

He told BT Sport: “His performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special. He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don’t have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now, he is the best.”

When asked for his assessment of the overall performance, Klopp added: “It was good! I cannot say differently. After the international break, it is hard to find the rhythm after playing different systems, but the boys were so good despite only having one session before today. I think Watford had ideas, but we didn’t let them play. The goals were really brilliant, there was great attitude, energy and character.”

Klopp even suggested that there could be more to come from his Egyptian star.

He added: “He is in his age where you can still improve, and he’s doing that constantly. You saw the first goal that he set up for Sadio today, that is an outstanding pass. He brought that, I don’t know, from the summer break. After that, he started doing these kinds of things.

“How I said, we don’t have hours and hours and hours to train different things. But the boys improve their game by themselves. The consistency he delivers, all this kind of stuff, maybe people just now start seeing it – it was always there. He plays for us for five years now but it’s absolutely incredible the way he performs since he’s here.

“He’s in the top, top five since he is at Liverpool pretty much. And now he is the best in that moment. The big thing between Cristiano and Messi was that nobody had a doubt about it for years, but Mo is already on the top level for years as well and there’s still a lot to come from him because of his desire. He just wants to perform on a top-class level.”



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12435170/mohamed-salah-better-than-cristiano-ronaldo-and-lionel-messi-says-liverpool-manager-jurgen-klopp

