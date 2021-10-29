Kaitlin Akwada Becomes Godfrey Okoye Uni VC For 24 Hours After 5.0 Final CGPA

Update from Siggy.ng

Kaitlin Akwada, a just graduated student from Godfrey Okoye University with a CGPA of 5.0 has been installed as the vice chancellor of the said institution for 24hrs, Siggy reports.

She explained that her result is proof that “the power to attract what you desire lies in your hands”.

She explained that even before hitting 5.00 CGPA, she had already written her speech a year prior in preparation for the day after which she then put her “faith to work” by taking action.

https://siggy.ng/female-student-becomes-vice-chancellor-for-a-day-after-gradauating-with-5-0-cgpa/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...