Kalu Condemns Invasion Of Justice Odili’s Home, Calls Act Undemocratic, Uncivil

Following the invasion of home of Justice Mary Odili, Justice of the Supreme Court on Friday by security agents, former governor of Abia State has expressed disappointment over the act, saying it is cruel, undemocratic and uncivil.

Kalu, Chief Whip of the Senate, who said the Gestapo raid on the house of the judge sends a wrong signal further called on the federal government to commence full scale investigation into the ugly incident.

Kalu, who made this call on Saturday, while reacting to raid further urged the federal government to bring the perpetrators of the act to book.

The lawmaker remarked that the unwarranted invasion of the house of the Judge is capable of causing tension in the country.

He stressed that in a democratic set-up, the rule of law must be strictly adhered to for the sake of national progress and development.

The former Governor while condemning the sad incident, urged appropriate government agencies to discharge their duties and responsibilities in tandem with the constitution, noting that violation of human rights will set the country backward.

Sen. Kalu emphasized that the unlawful invasion of a citizen’s residence is a breach of the constitution of Nigeria and tenets of democracy.

He said, ” the invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court in a gestapo manner is totally condemnable and unacceptable in a democratic dispensation.

“The country’s democracy is gradually growing and as such, acts that are not in tandem with the constitution of Nigeria and democratic process must not tolerated.

“The federal government should commence robust investigation into the sad development to save the face of the country in the comity of nations and to bring the perpetrators of the unfortunate incident to book.

” The rule of law must not be undermined in a democratic regime.

“The law must be respected by the government and the governed”.

Kalu called on the federal government and the citizenry to embrace the tenets of democracy in all pursuits, adding that no country can progress in an atmosphere of lawlessness.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/10/sen-kalu-condemns-invasion-of-justice-odilis-home-says-act-undemocratic-uncivil/

