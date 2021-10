Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo.O. Kanayo, took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his son who has just graduated from College, IgbereTV reports.

The proud dad shared photos from his son’s graduation ceremony and wrote;

“My son, Kosisochukwu Montel Onyekwere, graduated from college yesterday. Please, biko Salute him and felicitate with us. Chileke nde Mbaise imeelaaa oooo.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVPm6zvMVXJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

