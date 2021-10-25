Kano Government Offers Automatic Teaching Job To Blind Teacher, Dahuru (Photos)

Kano State Government Offers Automatic Teaching Job To Blind Teacher, Dahuru Idris (Photo)

Dahuru Abdulhamid Idris, a blind English teacher who was recently interviewed by Daily Trust TV has been offered an automatic teaching job by the Kano State Government, IgbereTV reports.

Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his Commissioner of Education earlier met with Dahuru Abdulhamid Idris.

A statement from Kano State Government House reads;

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has offered an automatic teaching job to a blind person, Dahuru Abdulhamid Idris, who has been teaching voluntarily.

“You are taking the right step in your life. The Kano state government is giving you automatic employment of teaching. And I have directed the state Commissioner of Education to post you to Tudun Maliki Special Education School.” – Gov. Ganduje.”

