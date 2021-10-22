Kanu’s Trial: IPOB Members Chased Ifeanyi Uba Out Of Court Premises (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyIWgOaN1Wk

Watch how senator ifeanyi Ubah was chased out of the court premises in Abuja where Nnamdi kanu is being tried by the federal government of Nigeria

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: