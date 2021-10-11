Kayanmata: ‘What I Observed At Abuja International Tradefair’ (Photos)

I went to abuja International tradefair for some days.

Sellers were complaining of low patronage but mallams were having slay Queens and women in hijab trooping in and out of there shops.

I was always perceiving sweet chicken aroma that always made me salivate and wondered where the aroma was oozing from.

So yesterday I was asking a lady closeby where the aroma was coming from as it was oozing close to her.

What she told me shocked me…..KAYANMATA.

So those ladies filing in and out of mallams shops were buying kayanmata.

I heard they have the ones that can make a man park his car and start pursuing a lady to confess his undying love for her

The ones that can make a man give a whatever she asks for.

The kayanmata also came in form of beads, creams , soaps, sweetners etc

But it’s the kayanmata Chicken spice that made me sober

KAYANMATA chicken spice for cooking for men

Dear men kindly beware of where and how you eat.

This our slayqueens are now planning coup against us too much.

