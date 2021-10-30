Kemi Olunloyo Slams Late Obama DMW For His Post Against Wizkid A Year Ago (Pix)

Kemi Olunloyo Slams Late Obama DMW For His post Against Wizkid A Year Ago (Photo)

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has rebuked late Davido’s associate, Obama DMW for a comment he made about Wizkid a year ago, IgbereTV reports.

The Grammy award winner released his much anticipated music album “Made in Lagos” on the night of Thursday, 29th October 2020.

However, while the album received tons of positive review from people, Obama DMW took to his Insta-stories at the time to publicly criticize the album, calling it ‘wack’.

See his post below,

A year after, Kemi Olunloyo has now taken to Twitter to slam the late talent manager for his comment.

According to her, the album Obama publicly criticized is currently on 7 Billboard charts and possibly gets three Grammy nominations, while the critic is 6ft under.

She wrote;

“A year ago Wizkid dropped #MadeinLagos album. Late DAVIDO associate Obama DMW called the album “wack”. Today Ayo Balogun is currently on 7 billboard charts and possibly 3 Grammy nominations. Obama is 6ft under. Be careful of hateful moments in life”.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CVpjAeArK3q/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

