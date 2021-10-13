Kenyan Child Serial Killer Who Murdered 13 Minors Escapes From Police Custody (Photo)

Kenyan child serial killer who murdered 13 minors escapes from police custody

The self-confessed child serial killer behind the murder of 13 minors in Kenya, has escaped from police custody.

According to police sources, Masten Milimo Wanjala was being held at Jogoo Road Police Station in Nairobi when he escaped on Tuesday, October 12.

The suspect was expected at the Makadara Law Courts on Wednesday, October 13, to face 13 counts of murder.

It remains unclear how the suspect managed to slip from custody, however, police signal has been circulated asking officers in the capital city and its neighbouring counties to be on high alert.

Recall that Wanjala, was arrested on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, following the discovery of two bodies dumped near Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

He confessed to murdering ten children and sucking his victims’ blood in a five-year killing spree.

Last month detectives confirmed that Wanjala had killed four minors in Bungoma, bringing to 13 the number of his victims.

The suspect led detectives to two murder scenes in Machakos county, five in Nairobi and two in Kajiado.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/10/kenyan-child-serial-killer-who-murdered-13-minors-escapes-from-police-custody.html

