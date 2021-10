Susan Nguveren Waya, the mother of Big Brother Naija star, Kiddwaya, contests for the governorship position of Benue state as her campaign posters and banners were seen at the National convention of the People’s Democratic Party held on Saturday 30th October 2021, IgbereTV reports.

She shared the photos on her Instagram handle with the caption;

“#pdpconvention2021”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVr0OAmjnnU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...