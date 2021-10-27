Kidnapped Corpers, Jennifer Iorliam & Joseph Zakaa Regain Freedom (Pix)

Kidnapped Corps Members And 4 Other Benue Indigenes Regain Freedom

Two corps members who were kidnapped on their way to camp, alongside four other Benue indigenes kidnapped in Zamfara State, have regained their freedom.

Jimin Geoffrey, the Social media aide to Governor Samuel Ortom, made this known in a statement released Wednesday morning, October 27.

He said the corps members were freed following collaborative efforts of the state government, Benue Links management, and the families of victims.

Jennifer Awashima Iorliam and Joseph Zakaa are the NYSC members were abducted on their way to the NYSC orientation camp. Others include Sedoo Kondo, an undergraduate of Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, on her way to school, Ruth Sesuur Tsokar, who was visiting a relative in Kebbi and two brothers, Muhammadu Saminu and Safiam Muhammadu who were on their way to Sokoto State, together with the corps members traveling in a Benue Links vehicle.

According to the statement, the victims were released at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday October 26. Geoffrey, however, did not state whether ransom was paid prior to their freedom.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/10/kidnapped-corps-members-and-4-other-benue-indigenes-regain-freedom.html

