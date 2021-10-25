Kogi CoS, Asuku Hosts Kogi’s Brightest Students, Award Scholarships (Video)

Watch video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1QtBc5ks1w

Pharm. Asuku Interschool Competition, Reviving the Glory of Education.

The Pharm. Asuku Interschool Competition which began at the zonal level came to an end, today, 16th of October 2021 with the grand finale held in the Glass House, Lokoja.

Chaired by His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello, the PAAYEF competition brought back memories of the glorious days of inter school competitions.

The keenly contested competition produced the following schools as winners.

1st Position: Demonstration Secondary School Onyukoko in Okene LGA.

The foundation will take care of the students school fees for the session, WAEC, NECO fees and Jamb fees. They will also enjoy scholarship to any of the government universities in Nigeria.

Second Position: St. Peters College, Idah.

The students will also have their school fees, WAEC and NECO fees, Jamb fees settled.

Third Position: Iyara Anglican Secondary School Iyara, in Ijumu LGA.

Students in this category only have their school fees, WAEC and NECO fees, Jamb fees paid.

More so, Esther Itopa of Harmony Secondary School, Lokoja who won the spelling Bee competition was gifted a laptop and other prizes.

All students that participated in the grand finale were not left out. A consolation prize comprising of a school bags, six textbooks, dozens of notebooks, mathematical sets, calculator was gifted to each student.

Recall that the Hon. Commissioner for Works and Housing supported the three finalists with five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) each through his Education Outreach to the program, today, Alh. Muri Yakubu, the Personal Assistant to the Governor of Yobe State, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni moved by the brilliant display also donated 2million naira to the overall winner.

The Chairman of the event. His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello commended the founder of PAAYEF, Pharm Asuku and encouraged other office holders to emulate him. Alh. Yahaya Bello commended the students for their wonderful performance, and gave kudos to their teachers for nurturing them. He promised that in the 2022 budget, his administration will prioritize education by allotting 30% to the sector, 5% more than the recommended 25 percent for public education by UNESCO.

The Governor also promised to personally take charge of their salaries, ensuring and upholding consistent and improved salaries.

The commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones who also commended the founder of PAAYEF, Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku said it is breathtaking to know that what private schools are doing, Kogi Public Schools can do better. He added that the efforts of his Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello in education sector has seen the state move upward from 28th position in 2019 to 14th position with 67.2% following Lagos (67.5%) in the WAEC performance.

The founder, Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku in his appreciation gives all glory to God and thanked His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello. I couldn’t do less than what he has encouraged me to do, hence the reasons for our gathering today, he added. He thanked the PAAYEF team, the Quiz competition organizers, the schools, students and all supporters of the program. He pledged to put more efforts to fulfill the LetsDoMore mantra.

E-Media Watch

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...