Kogi First Lady Celebrates Deputy Governor’s Wife On Her 35th Birthday (Photos)

IMPRESSIVE….. KOGI STATE FIRST LADY, MRS RASHIDA YAHAYA BELLO CELEBRATES HER COLLEAGE IN GRAND STYLE…

It’s women supporting women as the wife of kogi state Governor , Mrs Rashida Bello took to her Instagram handle to send a heart warming birthday message from Saudi Arabia to her junior colleague, the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Ejura Onoja As she turn 35 years.

It’s gathered that the relationship between the governor’s wife and deputy’s wife has been nothing but Cordial.

However, the First Lady was seen under a comment where she promise to take the birthday girl on a vacation in any location of her choice as soon as she returns to the country.

Meanwhile, Mrs Onoja on the other hand appreciated her boss for such wonderful a gesture.

Happy birthday to Her…

