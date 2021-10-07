Kogi Teachers’ Union Say Story Of Teacher Who Committed Suicide Is False

With Automated/Prompt Salaries From Kogi Govt- Kogi Teachers’ Union Blatantly Deny Claims of Suicide

The Nigerian Union of Teachers, Kogi State Chapter has today denied claims of an unknown teacher commiting suicide. The pseudo handler and hardened opposition member, reported a nameless teacher, with no identifiable notes, and said to have jumped into a well to end her life due to financial woes and failure of payment of salaries by the Kogi state government.

The Kogi Teachers’ Union however denied the claims, saying we have not received the news of any of our member commiting suicide due to non payment of allowances.

The union also advised the public to disregard the news noting that salaries in Kogi has been consistent for years following the computerization and automation of the civil service by the Governor Yahaya Bello administration.

In his statement, the interim chairman of the teachers’ union asked, what is the said teacher’s name? Local government area? Institution?

The teachers union has vowed to take the perpetrators of the false news to law for dragging the name of the union and state government in mud.

Following various calls by different support groups and notable Nigerians asking Governor Yahaya Bello to run for presidency, the opposition of recent have been allegedly sponsoring fake stories to discredit the Governor. We have in recent times witnessed how the EFCC tried to discredit the Governor with untrue allegations, reports of him stepping down to Vice President even while he is yet to officially declare for Presidency.

In other news, supporters of the Kogi Governor have vowed that the fake news being sponsored against him will not deter them from being focused.

https://thetrumpetng.com/with-automated-prompt-salaries-from-kogi-govt-kogi-teachers-union-blatantly-deny-claims-of-suicide/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...