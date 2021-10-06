LA County Deputy Sheriff Fired For Having Sex While On Duty (Graphic Audio)

The cop who allegedly had too good of a time at Universal Studios Hollywood is now looking for work — turns out, being accused of banging while on the clock will do that for ya.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the deputy who got caught on a hot mic apparently doing the dirty late last year — near the Bates Motel, no less — has been given his walking papers. After the brass at L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. looked into the incident, we’re told they found he’d violated policy.

We’re told the guy can appeal the firing if he wants — but for now, he ain’t gonna be reporting back to work anytime soon.

We broke the story … cops say the deputy was ignoring calls from dispatchers, who were trying to tell him they could hear him having sex in or around his squad car — with what sounds like a woman’s moans audibly coming through loud and clear.

The Sheriff’s Dept. says, “The administrative investigation has concluded regarding this incident. The administrative process is still unfolding and we are unable to share further detail at this time, but what we can say is Sheriff Alex Villanueva takes allegations of misconduct very seriously and expects peace officers to hold themselves to the highest moral and ethical standards.”

There’s a lesson here, folks … sometimes risking it for the biscuit is NOT worth it.



SOURCE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKun6Hzs2dI

