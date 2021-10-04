La Palma: Two New Fissures Bust As Lava Pours Into Sea (Pics, Video)

AGGRESSIVE : volcano on La Palma in Spain blows open TWO new fissures spewing more lava into the ocean- as eruption destroys 1,000 buildings

New fissures have opened in the erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, spewing lava and ash into the air, with 1,000 buildings destroyed so far.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano blew open two more fissures on its cone on Friday, with authorities reporting ‘intense’ activity in the area and saying it is more aggressive than when it first erupted on September 19.

The new fissures, about 50 feet apart, sent streaks of fiery red and orange molten rock down toward the sea, parallel to an earlier flow that reached the Atlantic Ocean earlier this week forcing thousands to evacuate.

The lava has either completely destroyed or severely damaged more than 1,000 properties, including homes and farm buildings, and devastated around 1,750 acres (709 hectares) of land.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has pledged to help La Palma rebuild following the disaster, announcing that his government would approve 206 million euros (£176 million) of aid funding next week.

Lava from the new vents is carving a different path from previous flows and raising fears of more destruction, while fine ash forced islanders to don masks and goggles.

The volcano was ‘much more aggressive,’ almost two weeks after it erupted on La Palma, said Miguel Angel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Islands’ emergency volcano response department.

Overnight, scientists recorded eight new earthquakes up to magnitude 3.5.

The eruption was sending gas and ash up to almost 20,000 feet (6,000 metres) into the air, officials said.

The prompt evacuation of more than 6,000 people since the September 19 eruption helped prevent casualties.

Meanwhile, a new area of solidified lava where thFe molten rock is flowing into the sea extends over more than 20 hectares.

Officials were monitoring air quality along the shoreline.

