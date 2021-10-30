‘Ladies, If A Guy Doesn’t Propose After 2 Years Of Dating, Propose To Him’

This is the Jet age, New discoveries are been made because people are deliberately choosing to think outside the box.

In my humble opinion I believe it is wrong to be in a relationship for too long, if you are ready for marriage as a lady and the person you are dating is too relaxed being in that relationship after 2 years without popping the question… you have two options

1. It’s either you abandon that relationship and try it with someone else who’s more purposeful

Or

2. Propose to him if you really like him and want u both to get married. It’s not something to be shy about, life dosent give you what u want, life gives you what you demand. Go ahead and ask for it.

If he turns down your proposal without any cogent reason pls feel free to go.

My 2cents

