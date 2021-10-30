Lady Arrested For Stabbing Her Boyfriend After Going Through His WhatsApp Messages

A young Nigerian woman is in the grip of the police for stabbing her boyfriend with a knife moments after she saw his ‘compromising’ messages with another lady on WhatsApp.

Chidinma, a mass communication student of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, stabbed her man whose name is given as Daniel Johnson in the right hand on Wednesday, October 27.

Narrating his ordeal to the police, Daniel said “I was sleeping when she went through my phone. She opened my WhatsApp and read my chat with another girl. Then she proceeded to use a knife to st*b in my right hand.

“I woke up with a start and called for help before it could get worse. My neighbours came and rescued me. The police were invited and was whisked away to the B division in Asaba. I’m lucky to be alive,” he said.



