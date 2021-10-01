Lady Shares Heartbreaking Photos On Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day

A Nigerian lady, Ella Ada shared heartbreaking photos on her Instagram handle as Nigeria celebrates her 61st Independence anniversary, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing the photos, she wrote;

“happy 61th independent anniversary*

What are we celebrating?

Are we celebrating Good Road or We are celebrating hunger?.

You tell us, We are the gaint of Africa But We Citizens are dieing of hunger. The Corpers have no Job after serving Nigeria. We need a Country where everyone will have equal rights.

We Really need a Good Nigeria, where everyone will have a Good hospitality, Quality Education, Human Right, Free Employment.

SAY NO TO KILLING OF NIGERIANS”

