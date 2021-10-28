Lady Turns Down Marriage Proposal Of A Fellow Graduating Student & Walks Away

A graduating student gave her boyfriend the shock of his life when she collected the ring he knelt to propose with, threw it away, and walked off leaving behind a bedazzled crowd of friends and fellow graduating students.

Everybody on the scene was excited apart from the lady being asked into marriage. There were shouts of Yes, Yes , from the crowd suggesting she should agree and say Yes. The lady was unperturbed as she knew they won’t be in the marriage with her. Even though it may come across as harsh, she showed what it means to have an independent opinion and refuse to be influenced by peer pressure.

To avoid this kind of public disgrace, a man should know there are signs to look out for to make certain your woman will not say no. People should stop using public marriage proposal as a way of arm twisting the other party to say Yes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dpq_UtNB3Q

