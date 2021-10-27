Lady Who Became An Orphan In 100 Level Emerges Best Graduating Student (Pics)

A Woman, Akin-ibisagba Kinfeosioluwa Desire, graduated with a CGPA of 4.92 despite the challenges she faced while schooling, NaijaCover Reports.

She took to Twitter and Instagram As Obtained By NaijaCover, to celebrate her graduation while narrating the story of her life.

She explained that she lost her mother and then shortly after, her father also died during the first semester of her first year in Covenant Univeristy.

She said that “through the family drama, depression and silent tears at night” God promised to see her through.

She shared photos of the awards she won and dedicated them to her late parents.

4.92 CGPA

Best Graduating Student Civil Engineering

I was still recovering from the loss of my mum when I lost my dad my first semester in CU. It was tough for me because of how close we were. I also didn’t know how my life would be after that. My family members were worried I wouldn’t be able to cope.

Through the family drama, depression and the silent tears at night, God told me specifically in 100 level He would see me through. He said I had a Father in Him and I’d never be alone.

Year after year, God kept making things easy for me and gave me more for all I had lost. In Him I found true joy and peace.

This is more than an achievement for me but a reminder of Gods faithfulness to me and His intentionality towards me. Even before I prayed, God always made provision. God is good to me.

Despite all I went through, God strengthened me and made me mentally stable. I worked really hard and I’m so proud of myself!

This one is for you mummy and daddy �❤️

Your girl did it. God did it for me.

Trust God. Trust the process.

‭‭1 Corinthians‬ ‭15:10‬ ‬‬✨

The last slide is my fav cos it has a few of the beautiful people God has surrounded me with �



https://www.instagram.com/p/CVfYvYgNDOp/?utm_medium=copy_link

