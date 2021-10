Inumidun @inu midun: “Got this fake interview invite today, I surely didn’t see the last part coming. Please let’s be careful.”

‘Dear Kolawole, You are invited for an INTERVIEW with Travis(B.D.S) Date: Wednesday, 6th Oct 2021 by 8am @150b oba Ogunji rd, ogba, Lagos Travisconsult.com

Mr Nzide W’

