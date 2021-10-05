Lagos Set To Disburse Creative Intervention Fund

The special intervention film fund initiated by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu earlier this year for the film industry is ready for implementation and disbursement.

This is according to the Lagos State Government with the aim to further the State’s THEMES Agenda in transforming and driving formidable growth in the Entertainment and Tourism sector.

The State also called on all interested film makers and practitioners in the industry to key into the vision.

Giving a breakdown at the just concluded modality meeting held by members of the Committee, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuff noted that the Film Fund was geared towards remodeling the Entertainment and Tourism sector.

She said that a seamless online procedure has been set for accessing the fund.

Akinbile-Yusuff mentioned that the well-structured online application is basic process which is concise, clear and easy to comprehend by any interested individuals.

Redeeming and Restoring Lost Glory

She urged interested Film makers and Practitioners to take advantage of the intervention fund as a great prospect to redeeming and restoring the lost glory of film production in the state.

In her words, “the special Film Fund initiative is in line with Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu passion for advancing and developing the Entertainment and Tourism sector.

“We have carefully set the conditions to determine the eligibility of applicants thereby creating a smooth online platform process via the link: https://lagostourism.lagosstate.gov.ng/film-fund

“All interested practitioners can visit the platform and get their forms filled and duly submitted for immediate action.

“I urge all film makers to support the desired goal of achieving a vibrant, positive image-building film industry across and beyond the state’,’ she said.

The Commissioner reiterates the commitment of the administration in achieving an all-inclusive socio-economy growth and development across all sectors in the state adding that the Entertainment and Tourism sector is an enabler of economic growth and sustainable developmrent in the state.

Akinbile-Yusuff further stressed that the desire of Mr. Governor was to transform the State’s film industry into a competitive international standard and as such initiated the grant to support film practitioners who have financial constraints in showcasing their ideas and knowledge to the world.

She however assured the film industry of the continuous support of this administration, promising that all challenges and gaps would be bridged.

