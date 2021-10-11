Lagos Starts Rehabilitation Of Street Lights On Expressways

ONGOING LIGHT UP LAGOS 2.0

Lagos State Government has continued the rehabilitation of the yellow traditional Street Light to Smart white Energy-saving LED Lights. The retrofitting project is part of the effort of the current administration to Light Up Lagos , making lagos a 21st century economy and a smart city under the THEMES Agenda of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration while also making lagos safe for residents and commuters.

The project is set to run through the year with different Local Governments in place, When completed across the state the street lights will be effective in illumination and efficient saving energy and cost .

Lekki – Epe Expressway, Jibowu to Maryland (Ikorodu road), Airport road, Eko bridge, Surulere, Costain , Apogbon, Ketu, Mile 12 , Ojota, Ikorodu town, New Garage, Yaba, Adekunle, Alagomeji and others are already nearing completion.

#LightUpLagos2

#ForASaferLagos

#ForAGreaterLagos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02-6L15SbVA

