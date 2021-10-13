Lagos State Comissions 100 Housing Unit At Ikate, Lekki

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today commissioned a 100 Housing Units at Ikate, Lekki, Lagos, the Housing units is known as Bayview Estate.

The Bayview Estate project is a joint venture project between Lagos State Development and Property Corporation and Misa Ltd. It is situated behind Enyo Filling Station and beside Stillwaters Garden, Elegushi, Lekki.

This project consists of 68 terraces of 4 bedrooms with a maid’s room each and 32 flats of 3 bedrooms with a maid’s room each on a total land area of 23,000sqm.

The terraces has the following features:

1 Master Bedroom (En suite)

2 Children Rooms (En suite)

1 Guest Room (En suite)

1 Maid’s Room (En suite)

Main Lounge

Kitchen/Store

Ante Room

Visitor’s Toilet

The flats has the following features:

Master Bedroom (En suite)

2 Children Room (En suite)

Maid’s Room (En suite)

Ante Room

Main Lounge

Visitor’s Toilet

Kitchen/Store

Dining Area

Box Room

Internal Features:

High quality fully fitted kitchen

High quality sanitary fixtures

High quality HDF wardrobe

Facilities:

Water Treatment Plant

Recreation House

Car Park

Visitor’s Parking Lot

Gymnasium

Central Sewage System

24/7 Power Supply



Other Ancillary Buildings:

Generator House

Refuse House

Gate House

#ForAGreaterLagos

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...