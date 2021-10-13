Lagos State Comissions 100 Housing Unit At Ikate, Lekki

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today commissioned a 100 Housing Units at Ikate, Lekki, Lagos, the Housing units is known as Bayview Estate.
The Bayview Estate project is a joint venture project between Lagos State Development and Property Corporation and Misa Ltd. It is situated behind Enyo Filling Station and beside Stillwaters Garden, Elegushi, Lekki.
This project consists of 68 terraces of 4 bedrooms with a maid’s room each and 32 flats of 3 bedrooms with a maid’s room each on a total land area of 23,000sqm.
The terraces has the following features:
1 Master Bedroom (En suite)
2 Children Rooms (En suite)
1 Guest Room (En suite)
1 Maid’s Room (En suite)
Main Lounge
Kitchen/Store
Ante Room
Visitor’s Toilet
The flats has the following features:
Master Bedroom (En suite)
2 Children Room (En suite)
Maid’s Room (En suite)
Ante Room
Main Lounge
Visitor’s Toilet
Kitchen/Store
Dining Area
Box Room
Internal Features:
High quality fully fitted kitchen
High quality sanitary fixtures
High quality HDF wardrobe
Facilities:
Water Treatment Plant
Recreation House
Car Park
Visitor’s Parking Lot
Gymnasium
Central Sewage System
24/7 Power Supply
Other Ancillary Buildings:
Generator House
Refuse House
Gate House
