Lagos State NURTW Partners Suntrust Bank To Provide New Buses For Members

“LAGOS STATE NURTW PARTNERS SUNTRUST BANK.

*Gets brand new buses for members and drivers.

In commemoration of his 2nd year in office, Alh. Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as Mc-Oluomo, has partnered with SunTrust Bank in providing new commercial buses to interested members of the Lagos State NURTW.

The NURTW boss noted that many of the union members were interested in buying brand new buses for their transportation business but they were handicapped because of fund. He equally said some of their members are having difficulty with their business due to the frequent mechanical faults of their buses.

Mc-Oluomo disclosed that the partnership was necessitated due to his desire to assist his members in carrying out their businesses seamlessly and the need to change some old buses on the roads of lagos state. The partnership will see SunTrust Bank provide brand new buses to interested members of the NIRTW while they will be repaying the money installment.

He however urged the beneficiaries of the 1 phase of the program to be prompt in the repayment of their money so as to give room for other members of the union to benefit while praising the management team of SunTrust Bank for their magnanimity. He stressed that himself and the union members appreciate their gesture and that they will not be disappointed.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of some of the buses to the NURTW leader whom inturned distributed them to their various branches for interested members. Alh. Akinsanya equally appreciated all the State Executive member and the entire union members for their support and cooperation. He noted that due to the love and understanding that exist between them, Lagos state council of the NURTW has been peaceful and progressive, he urged them to continue in such spirit so as to fully rebrand the Union.

