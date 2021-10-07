Lagos To Divert Traffic At Stadium For Today’s World Cup Qualifying Match

WORLD CUP QUALIFYING MATCH: LAGOS TO DIVERT TRAFFIC AT STADIUM

In preparation for the forthcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifying Match between Nigeria and the Central African Republic on Thursday, 7th October 2021, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium by 5:00 pm, the Lagos State Government will divert traffic leaving and coming into Surulere at the Stadium axis.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, revealed that vehicles will be barred from accessing Surulere from Teslim Balogun Stadium axis from 12:00 noon, including the Service Lane inbound the National Stadium from Alaka and Teslim Balogun Stadium from Ojuelegba.

He said motorists heading towards Costain and Lagos Island from Alhaji Masha and Surulere are advised to use Adeniran Ogunsanya or Bode Thomas to link Iponri or Eric Moore to access their destinations or utilise Adelabu to connect Babs Animashaun/Eric Moore axis to link Brewery and access Costain or Eko Bridge.

In the same vein, Oladeinde stated that motorists can use the aforementioned routes to access Surulere from Lagos Island, imploring vehicle owners heading towards Ikorodu Road from Surulere to make use of Akerele to link Ogunlana Drive inwards Itire road and connect Ojuelegba to their destinations.

The Commissioner assured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Security Agencies will ensure seamless traffic flow, stressing that the cooperation of the Surulere community and all road users plying the affected axis is vital to ease the flow of traffic.

Recall that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had proposed to stage three Super Eagles World Cup Home Qualifying Matches in Lagos State; the first in the series took place on Friday, 3rd September 2021, between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Lone Stars of Liberia.

