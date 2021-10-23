Lagos Woman Claims Man Hypnotized Her, Made Off With Employer’s Iphone 13

Joy Chinyere Nwaokocha, owner of a bag and footwear brand called Chara Luxury and freelance employee of a Make up and photography firm based in Lekki, is in trouble over an alleged theft of an iphone 13 Pro Max valued at close to a million naira.

Trouble started for Joy last week when she was sent by her boss to Ikeja to buy an IPhone 13 Pro max. Few hours after the sum of 910k was sent to her, she sent her boss a receipt and image of the phone acquired from in Computer Village. Hours later whilst she was enroute to deliver the gadget she suddenly became unreachable.

The man seen in this CCTV video is WANTED by law enforcement for an alleged theft of items worth over 2million including a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max, an IPhone 11 and other properties

She was later tracked by police and her employer, near the main gate of 1004 estate where she told them she was hypnotised by a man and dispossessed of the iphone 13 pro max. Joy, a 26 year old graduate of FUNAAB, also stated that she handed him her phone and password and also forgot all her possessions in the man’s car amongst other claims.

Police detained her overnight on charges of conspiracy and stealing from an employer.

After police detention and mediation, her family was produced and she refunded the sum of 250k to her employer and promised to pay the balance sum.

However, the man seen in the CCTV video/photos below is WANTED. The man who is suspected to be her lover is still at large, he is captured in this CCTV footage alongside Joy alighting from his Ford tinted mid size SUV. The man appears to be in his early 40s.

Any well-meaning member of the general public who may have information leading to the arrest of this unidentified man is to be rewarded with the sum of N200,000.He was last seen on October 19th 2021 around the environs of Victoria Island between the hours of 5pm and 7pm.

https://www.newstudor.com/lagos-slay-queen-claims-man-hypnotized-her-made-off-with-employers-iphone-13-pro-max-wanted/

