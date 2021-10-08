LASG Holds Service For Ndubuisi Kanu, Names Estate After Him

PICTURES: GOV. BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU & HIS DEPUTY, DR HAMZAT, AT COMMENDATION SERVICE IN HONOUR OF THE EX-MILITARY ADMINISTRATOR OF LAGOS STATE, REAR ADMIRAL NDUBUISI KANU, AT THE CHAPEL OF CHRIST THE LIGHT, ALAUSA, ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2021.

PIX 1 L-R: Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; his wife, Oluremi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his wife, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke; Wife of the deceased, Mrs. Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu; First daughter of the deceased, Mrs. Simone Abiona; Wife of Late Lateef Jakande, Mrs Abimbola Jakande; Representative, Lagos State Chief Judge, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Oyekan and 4th Child of the deceased, Miss Paula Kanu, during a commendation service in honour of ex-Military Administrator of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, at the Chapel Of Christ the Light, Alausa, on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

PIX 2: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle); flanked by Wife of the deceased, Mrs. Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu (left); his wife, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke (right); First daughter of the deceased, Mrs. Simone Abiona (2nd right); wife of the deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat (3rd right); Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (4th right), and others, during a commendation service in honour of ex-Military Administrator of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, at the Chapel Of Christ the Light, Alausa, on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

PIX 3 R-L: First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Wife of the deceased, Mrs. Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu and others, during a commendation service in honour of ex-Military Administrator of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, at the Chapel Of Christ the Light, Alausa, on Thursday, October 7, 2021.



https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=231912345633493&id=100064441879510

Picture 4: Late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu

