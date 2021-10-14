LASPARK, GIANTS OF AFRICA RENOVATE OWORONSHOKI BASKETBALL COURT

The Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), in partnership with Giants of Africa (GOA), has completed the renovation and rehabilitation of the Oworonshoki Basketball Court.

Speaking at the unveiling of the renovated Court, on Tuesday, in Oworonshoki, the General Manager of LASPARK, Mrs. Adetoun Popoola, said the alliance is in line with the Agency’s mandate to promote recreation and leisure in the State.

She stated that LASPARK approved the rehabilitation of the sporting facility as a Corporate Social Responsibility Project, adding that GOA is on a mission to use Basketball as a tool to educate and enrich the lives of African youths.

“They have a long term goal to build 100 basketball courts in Africa. Our partnership with them affirms the present administration’s commitment to creating safe environments for social engagements and contributing to lower crime rates within the communities”, she added.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Olusola Aiyepeku, stated that the renovated Court is a result of an effective partnership that represents the continuous manifestation of what the Lagos State Government is all about.

He noted that the government will continue to embark on collaboration that will bring about meaningful youth development in the State.

The Founder of GOA, Mr. Masai Ujiri, a National Association of Basketball (NBA) Champion and President of the Toronto Raptors Basketball Club, expressed gratitude to LASPARK for the seamless process through which GOA got approval to rehabilitate the court.

While thanking the youths for their presence, Ujiri noted that the Court is remodelled to inspire them, urging relevant stakeholders to keep the facility safe for the youths to play and enhance their skills.

“You can start here, build, grow and become bigger in the NBA sports like notable players, who have gone under the tutelage of GOA and are now playing in the NBA. You can also be a sports administrator and use Basketball as a tool to achieve greatness”, he said.

